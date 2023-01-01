$32,915+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Touring 1.5T TOURING-NAVI+LEATHER+SNOW TIRES!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$32,915
- Listing ID: 9751621
- Stock #: W5773A
- VIN: 1HGCV1F95KA800463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,376 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOURING EDITION has it all! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
