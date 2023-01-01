Menu
2019 Honda Accord

73,376 KM

Details Description Features

$32,915

+ tax & licensing
$32,915

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Touring 1.5T TOURING-NAVI+LEATHER+SNOW TIRES!

2019 Honda Accord

Touring 1.5T TOURING-NAVI+LEATHER+SNOW TIRES!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$32,915

+ taxes & licensing

73,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9751621
  • Stock #: W5773A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F95KA800463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5773A
  • Mileage 73,376 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOURING EDITION has it all! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

