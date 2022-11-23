Menu
2019 Honda Civic

73,285 KM

Sport SPORT-18 INCH ALLOYS+MOONROOF+MORE!

Sport SPORT-18 INCH ALLOYS+MOONROOF+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

73,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437955
  • Stock #: W5787B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F86KH021431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,285 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-SPORT features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, BLIND SPOT CAMERA AND MORE. Very clean Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

