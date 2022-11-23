$25,946+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2019 Honda Civic
Sport SPORT-18 INCH ALLOYS+MOONROOF+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$25,946
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437955
- Stock #: W5787B
- VIN: 2HGFC2F86KH021431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W5787B
- Mileage 73,285 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-SPORT features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, BLIND SPOT CAMERA AND MORE. Very clean Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.