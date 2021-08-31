2019 Kia Sorento

$28,495 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 6 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7662922

7662922 Stock #: 89269A

89269A VIN: 5XYPHDA5XKG492588

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 59,601 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription

