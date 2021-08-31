Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

59,601 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

59,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7662922
  • Stock #: 89269A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XKG492588

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Roof-Racks Not Included!

This Adventurous Sorento Features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Bluetooth Connection, AWD, Tow-Hitch, Cruise Control, & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/



SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.

EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

