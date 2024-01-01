$20,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
53,865KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDC70K1451163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24288A
- Mileage 53,865 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS Black*LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *BOUGHT HERE AND SERVICED HERE*, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, APPLE CARPLAY, 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic temperature control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Infotainment System Integration, Occupant sensing airbag, Package AA01, Power door mirrors, Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy. Recent Arrival! SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWDCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
