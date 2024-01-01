Menu
<html><body><div>2019 Mazda CX-3 GS Black</div><div>*LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *BOUGHT HERE AND SERVICED HERE*, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, APPLE CARPLAY, 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic temperature control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Infotainment System Integration, Occupant sensing airbag, Package AA01, Power door mirrors, Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy.</div><div> </div><div>Recent Arrival!</div><div> </div><div>SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD</div><div>CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.</div></body></html>

53,865 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDC70K1451163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24288A
  • Mileage 53,865 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS Black*LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *BOUGHT HERE AND SERVICED HERE*, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, APPLE CARPLAY, 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic temperature control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Infotainment System Integration, Occupant sensing airbag, Package AA01, Power door mirrors, Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy. Recent Arrival! SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWDCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner  Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-XXXX

905-372-1820

