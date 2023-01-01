Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Package AA00.

Recent Arrival!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Odometer is 9577 kilometers below market average!

Reviews:
  * The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Details Description Features

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

56,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM1K1558008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24057A
  • Mileage 56,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS Deep Crystal Blue MicaPackage AA00. Recent Arrival! ALL WHEEL DRIVE SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 9577 kilometers below market average!  Reviews:  * The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca  Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

