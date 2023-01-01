$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
56,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM1K1558008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24057A
- Mileage 56,141 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS Deep Crystal Blue MicaPackage AA00. Recent Arrival! ALL WHEEL DRIVE SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 9577 kilometers below market average! Reviews: * The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 45,749 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 111,530 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 33,410 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2019 Mazda CX-5