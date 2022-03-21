Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

53,184 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8791748
  Stock #: 23005A
  VIN: JM3KFBEY0K0590194

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23005A
  • Mileage 53,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature Jet Black Mica*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *BOUGHT HERE AND SERVICED HERE*, CX-5 Signature, 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Package AA00, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio, Speed control, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

