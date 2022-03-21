$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2019 Mazda CX-5
2019 Mazda CX-5
Signature
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8791748
- Stock #: 23005A
- VIN: JM3KFBEY0K0590194
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23005A
- Mileage 53,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2