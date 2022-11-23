Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

49,821 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9413311
  VIN: JM3KFBBL2K0570506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

