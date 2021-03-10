2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$23,772 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 1 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786356

6786356 Stock #: TX147A

TX147A VIN: JM1BPAMM2K1147067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 26,140 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.