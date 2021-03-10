Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

26,140 KM

$23,772

+ tax & licensing
$23,772

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-HUD+LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-HUD+LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$23,772

+ taxes & licensing

26,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6786356
  Stock #: TX147A
  VIN: JM1BPAMM2K1147067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 26,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER GT has it all! HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, BOSE AUDIO, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY AND MORE! Beautiful Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

