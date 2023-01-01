Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

44,941 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821116
  • Stock #: 23062A
  • VIN: JM1BPACL7K1113344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23062A
  • Mileage 44,941 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mazda3 GS is a compact car that combines sleek styling, impressive performance, and advanced technology. This model features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. It's available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior of the Mazda3 GS has a sporty and modern design that's sure to turn heads. It features Mazda's signature "KODO" design language, which emphasizes the car's agility and athleticism. The interior is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers. Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system.

The Mazda3 GS also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. These features help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.

Overall, the 2019 Mazda3 GS is a well-rounded and enjoyable car to drive. It offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and safety, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a compact car that's both fun and practical.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

