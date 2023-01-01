$24,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
$24,999
- Listing ID: 9821116
- Stock #: 23062A
- VIN: JM1BPACL7K1113344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,941 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Mazda3 GS is a compact car that combines sleek styling, impressive performance, and advanced technology. This model features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. It's available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
The exterior of the Mazda3 GS has a sporty and modern design that's sure to turn heads. It features Mazda's signature "KODO" design language, which emphasizes the car's agility and athleticism. The interior is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers. Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system.
The Mazda3 GS also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. These features help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
Overall, the 2019 Mazda3 GS is a well-rounded and enjoyable car to drive. It offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and safety, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a compact car that's both fun and practical.
