2019 Nissan Qashqai

171,997 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

SV

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

171,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10546674
  • Stock #: 24018A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR2KW334183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24018A
  • Mileage 171,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

