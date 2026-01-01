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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle?</p><p class=p1><strong>Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078</strong></span></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2019 Nissan Rogue

175,648 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

FWD SV

Watch This Vehicle
14518918

2019 Nissan Rogue

FWD SV

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,648KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT9KC777270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,648 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle?

Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com

Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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289-252-XXXX

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289-252-1583

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2019 Nissan Rogue