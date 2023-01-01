Menu
2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

5,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

