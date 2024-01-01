$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT8KN871491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 93,294 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
