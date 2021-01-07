Menu
2019 RAM 1500

40,344 KM

Details

$36,922

+ tax & licensing
$36,922

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST CREW EXPRESS BLACKOUT 4X4 5.7L!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST CREW EXPRESS BLACKOUT 4X4 5.7L!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$36,922

+ taxes & licensing

40,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6582919
  Stock #: W5247A
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT4KS552872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,344 KM

Vehicle Description

This BLACK on Black CREW 4X4 5.7L with black accents features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, LINE-X, A/T TIRES, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH ALLOYS, BIG SCREEN BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C AND MORE! Very clean inside and out. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

