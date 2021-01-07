+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This BLACK on Black CREW 4X4 5.7L with black accents features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, LINE-X, A/T TIRES, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH ALLOYS, BIG SCREEN BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C AND MORE! Very clean inside and out. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8