2019 RAM 1500

11,659 KM

$44,909

$44,909

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Classic ST 5.7L CREW+BLACKOUT!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

11,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780707
  • Stock #: TX089A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS718879

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,659 KM

ONLY 11,659 ORIGINAL KMS! This CREW 5.7L 4X4 features: BLACKED OUT 20 INCH WHEELS AND SIDE STEPS, UPGRADED GOODYEAR WRANGLER A/T TIRES, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, LINE X, AUTO A/C, BACK-UP CAM, XM SAT RADIO READY AND MORE! Very clean Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

