$44,909 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 6 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7780707

7780707 Stock #: TX089A

TX089A VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS718879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,659 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.