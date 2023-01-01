Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

117,218 KM

Details

$44,987

+ tax & licensing
$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED+REMOTE START!

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

117,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535166
  • Stock #: W6129A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0K5620601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 117,218 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has it all! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER MOONROOF, PARKING SENSORS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Nautical Blue exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

