2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 LIMITED+REMOTE START!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$44,987
- Listing ID: 10535166
- Stock #: W6129A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR0K5620601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 117,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has it all! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER MOONROOF, PARKING SENSORS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Nautical Blue exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
