2019 Toyota C-HR
PREMIUM-ALLOYS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$27,899
- Stock #: TZ094A
- VIN: NMTKHMBX5KR083538
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 46,386 KM
This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, LED DRLS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Flame w/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
