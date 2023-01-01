Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

46,386 KM

Details Description Features

$27,899

+ tax & licensing
PREMIUM-ALLOYS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

2019 Toyota C-HR

PREMIUM-ALLOYS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

46,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830855
  • Stock #: TZ094A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX5KR083538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 46,386 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, LED DRLS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Flame w/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

