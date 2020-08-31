Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

28,877 KM

$27,905

+ tax & licensing
$27,905

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT HERE+DEALER SERVICED!

2019 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT HERE+DEALER SERVICED!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$27,905

+ taxes & licensing

28,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5723127
  • Stock #: TW266A
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK3KU176064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,877 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE UPGRADE PKG came in this clean! POWER SUNROOF, GORGEOUS 18 INCH ALLOYS, 8 INCH DISPLAY SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA AND XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, DUAL AUTO A/C, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Beautiful Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

