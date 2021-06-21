2019 Toyota Camry

$26,984 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7416509

7416509 Stock #: W5422

W5422 VIN: 4T1B11HK2KU231216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,281 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Dual Air Controls 8 speed automatic

