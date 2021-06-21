Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

18,281 KM

Details

$26,984

+ tax & licensing
$26,984

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+18 INCH ALLOYS!

2019 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+18 INCH ALLOYS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,984

+ taxes & licensing

18,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416509
  Stock #: W5422
  VIN: 4T1B11HK2KU231216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,281 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE UPGRADE was purchased here new and SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE! Features: POWER SUNROOF, 18 INCH ALLOYS, PUSH BUTTON START, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, DUAL AUTO A/C, 8 INCH DISPLAY SCREEN WITH BACK GUIDE MONITOR ALERT, XM SAT RADIO READY, BLIND SPORT MONITORING, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED SEATS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

