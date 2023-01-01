Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

101,468 KM

Details

$21,751

+ tax & licensing
$21,751

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE-ONE OWNER!

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE-ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$21,751

+ taxes & licensing

101,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159767
  • Stock #: W6047
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8KC243646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,468 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 6 SPEED MANUAL! This ONE OWNER-SE also features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, SPORT FRONT BUMPER, REAR LIP SPOILER, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Galactic Aqua Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

