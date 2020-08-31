Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

6,473 KM

Details Description Features

$22,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,915

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE+REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$22,915

+ taxes & licensing

6,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781105
  • Stock #: W5155
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE3K3000565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 6,473 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 6,473 KMS! This XSE is the TOP MODEL and features LONG RANGE TOYOTA REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, XM SAT RADIO READY, 8 WAY POWER SEAT, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Very clean Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
2 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 65,318 KM
$15,909 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 28,877 KM
$27,905 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Yaris Pr...
 12,439 KM
$15,902 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory