Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

51,386 KM

Details Description Features

$20,239

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,239

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE-NAV+LEATHER+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE-NAV+LEATHER+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7486926
  2. 7486926
  3. 7486926
  4. 7486926
  5. 7486926
  6. 7486926
  7. 7486926
  8. 7486926
  9. 7486926
  10. 7486926
  11. 7486926
  12. 7486926
  13. 7486926
  14. 7486926
  15. 7486926
  16. 7486926
  17. 7486926
  18. 7486926
  19. 7486926
  20. 7486926
  21. 7486926
  22. 7486926
  23. 7486926
  24. 7486926
  25. 7486926
  26. 7486926
  27. 7486926
Contact Seller

$20,239

+ taxes & licensing

51,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7486926
  • Stock #: W5427A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC173026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5427A
  • Mileage 51,386 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE is the TOP SPORT PACKAGE and has it all! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, SAT RADIO READY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, REAR SPOILER, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Navigation System
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 112,122 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 40,402 KM
$54,912 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma V...
 253,382 KM
$22,919 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory