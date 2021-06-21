2019 Toyota Corolla

$20,239 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 3 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7486926

7486926 Stock #: W5427A

W5427A VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC173026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # W5427A

Mileage 51,386 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System GPS System CVT

