2019 Toyota Corolla

41,890 KM

Details Description Features

$18,933

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE+PLATINUM WARRANTY-80,000 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

41,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7693351
  • Stock #: CX092A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8KC245252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CX092A
  • Mileage 41,890 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 80,000 kms or July 1, 2022 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Beautiful Slate exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

