2019 Toyota Highlander

20,465 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID XLE+REMOTE START!

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID XLE+REMOTE START!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

20,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6341729
  • Stock #: W5245A
  • VIN: 5TDJGRFH8KS054972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5245A
  • Mileage 20,465 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED HYBRID XLE features TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, TOYOTA TUB STYLE MATS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Beautiful Rouge Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

