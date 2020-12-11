2019 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This DEALER SERVICED HYBRID XLE features TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, TOYOTA TUB STYLE MATS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Beautiful Rouge Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
