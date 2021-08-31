Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

50,215 KM

Details Description Features

$48,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,915

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited LIMITED+HITCH+SNOW TIRES!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited LIMITED+HITCH+SNOW TIRES!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7787079
  2. 7787079
  3. 7787079
  4. 7787079
  5. 7787079
  6. 7787079
  7. 7787079
  8. 7787079
  9. 7787079
  10. 7787079
  11. 7787079
  12. 7787079
  13. 7787079
  14. 7787079
  15. 7787079
  16. 7787079
  17. 7787079
  18. 7787079
  19. 7787079
  20. 7787079
  21. 7787079
  22. 7787079
  23. 7787079
  24. 7787079
  25. 7787079
  26. 7787079
  27. 7787079
  28. 7787079
  29. 7787079
Contact Seller

$48,915

+ taxes & licensing

50,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7787079
  • Stock #: W5462A
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH6KS072397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5462A
  • Mileage 50,215 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES, TOYOTA HITCH AND WIRE, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH CHROME WHEELS, LED FOG AND DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 11,659 KM
$44,909 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 86,546 KM
$27,981 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,226 KM
$24,818 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory