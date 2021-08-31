2019 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES, TOYOTA HITCH AND WIRE, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH CHROME WHEELS, LED FOG AND DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8