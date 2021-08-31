2019 Toyota Highlander

$48,915 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7787079

7787079 Stock #: W5462A

W5462A VIN: 5TDDGRFH6KS072397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # W5462A

Mileage 50,215 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System Dual Air Controls GPS System CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.