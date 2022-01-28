Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

11,775 KM

Details Description Features

$48,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,891

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-ONLY 11,775 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-ONLY 11,775 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8258706
  2. 8258706
  3. 8258706
  4. 8258706
  5. 8258706
  6. 8258706
  7. 8258706
  8. 8258706
  9. 8258706
  10. 8258706
  11. 8258706
  12. 8258706
  13. 8258706
  14. 8258706
  15. 8258706
  16. 8258706
  17. 8258706
  18. 8258706
  19. 8258706
  20. 8258706
  21. 8258706
  22. 8258706
  23. 8258706
  24. 8258706
  25. 8258706
  26. 8258706
  27. 8258706
  28. 8258706
  29. 8258706
Contact Seller

$48,891

+ taxes & licensing

11,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258706
  • Stock #: TY044A
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH9KS947398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 11,775 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 11,775 KMS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH DARK CHROME ALOYS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Toasted Walnut Pearl exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE-...
 57,463 KM
$25,896 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 117,006 KM
$38,992 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 47,595 KM
$51,922 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory