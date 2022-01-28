$48,891+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED-ONLY 11,775 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 8258706
- Stock #: TY044A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH9KS947398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 11,775 KM
Vehicle Description
This LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 11,775 KMS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH DARK CHROME ALOYS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Toasted Walnut Pearl exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
