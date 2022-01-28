2019 Toyota Highlander

$48,891 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 7 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8258706

8258706 Stock #: TY044A

TY044A VIN: 5TDDZRFH9KS947398

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 11,775 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls GPS System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.