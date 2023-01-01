$36,902+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 9648157
- Stock #: TZ050A
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH9KS592297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 85,150 KM
Vehicle Description
This XLE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
