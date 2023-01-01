$33,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$33,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335870
- Stock #: TZ218A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFVXKC028416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 58,018 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD PREMIUM is LIKE NEW! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.