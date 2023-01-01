$33,899 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10335870

10335870 Stock #: TZ218A

TZ218A VIN: 2T3R1RFVXKC028416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 58,018 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.