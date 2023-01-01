Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

58,018 KM

Details Description Features

$33,899

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

58,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10335870
  Stock #: TZ218A
  VIN: 2T3R1RFVXKC028416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,018 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD PREMIUM is LIKE NEW! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

