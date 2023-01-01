$29,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$29,987
- Listing ID: 10471890
- Stock #: TA008A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV7KC011461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 117,220 KM
Vehicle Description
This XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Very clean Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
