Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

88,620 KM

Details Description Features

$29,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,982

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10535172
  2. 10535172
  3. 10535172
  4. 10535172
  5. 10535172
  6. 10535172
  7. 10535172
  8. 10535172
  9. 10535172
  10. 10535172
  11. 10535172
  12. 10535172
  13. 10535172
  14. 10535172
  15. 10535172
  16. 10535172
  17. 10535172
  18. 10535172
  19. 10535172
  20. 10535172
  21. 10535172
  22. 10535172
  23. 10535172
Contact Seller

$29,982

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535172
  • Stock #: TZ267A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KW021652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 88,620 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-LE AWD features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 49,072 KM
$28,907 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 162,589 KM
$22,887 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 21,641 KM
$56,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory