$29,982+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$29,982
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10535172
- Stock #: TZ267A
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KW021652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 88,620 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-LE AWD features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.