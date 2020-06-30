Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

51,801 KM

Details

$31,986

+ tax & licensing
$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM+PLATINUM WARRANTY-100,000 KMS!

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM+PLATINUM WARRANTY-100,000 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  • Listing ID: 5342663
  • Stock #: W5096
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7KC040734

$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

51,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 51,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE AWD PREMIUM features HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, LED HEADLAMPS and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 100,000 kms or September 19, 2023 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

