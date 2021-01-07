Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

37,502 KM

$34,986

+ tax & licensing
$34,986

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED!

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$34,986

+ taxes & licensing

37,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6438772
  Stock #: W5256A
  VIN: 2T3D1RFV9KW008053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,502 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED LIMITED features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE and more! Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

