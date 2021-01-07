Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

24,886 KM

$38,925

+ tax & licensing
$38,925

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID XSE+REMOTE START!

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID XSE+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$38,925

+ taxes & licensing

24,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6438778
  • Stock #: W5268
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV3KW017077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5268
  • Mileage 24,886 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE features BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH DISPLAY SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY AND APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH AND MORE! Gorgeous White Pearl/Black Roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

