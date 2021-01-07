Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System Dual Air Controls GPS System CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.