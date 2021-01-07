Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

12,634 KM

$38,996

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid XLE XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG!

Hybrid XLE XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

12,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6582922
  • Stock #: W5285
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV8KW001053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 12,634 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG HAS IT ALL! 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARI-FI, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR SONAR WITH INTELLIGENT PARK ASSIST, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAM, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE! Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl/Black Roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

