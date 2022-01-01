$42,945 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 0 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8096398

8096398 Stock #: W5529A

W5529A VIN: 2T3DWRFV1KW024717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # W5529A

Mileage 22,053 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls GPS System CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.