2019 Toyota RAV4

22,053 KM

Details Description Features

$42,945

+ tax & licensing
$42,945

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED!

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$42,945

+ taxes & licensing

22,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 22,053 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID LIMITED HAS IT ALL! Features: 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

