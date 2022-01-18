Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

66,915 KM

Details Description Features

$31,065

+ tax & licensing
$31,065

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$31,065

+ taxes & licensing

66,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8149072
  • Stock #: TX374A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW002581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 66,915 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW that features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LED HEADLAMPS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic

