2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-HTD SEATS+BLIND SPOT MONITORING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 8149072
- Stock #: TX374A
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW002581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 66,915 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW that features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LED HEADLAMPS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
