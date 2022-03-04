Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

59,187 KM

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
XLE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

59,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8655289
  Stock #: TY153A
  VIN: 2T3W1RFVXKC002403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE FWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

