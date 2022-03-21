$46,915+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED+REMOTE START+DASH CAM +MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$46,915
- Listing ID: 8670161
- Stock #: TY115A
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV2KW009885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # TY115A
- Mileage 38,161 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful HYBRID LIMITED has it all! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARI-FI, POWER MOONROOF, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, PROJECTOR LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
