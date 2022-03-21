$46,915 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 1 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670161

8670161 Stock #: TY115A

TY115A VIN: 2T3DWRFV2KW009885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # TY115A

Mileage 38,161 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.