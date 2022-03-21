Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

38,161 KM

Details Description Features

$46,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,915

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED+REMOTE START+DASH CAM +MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED+REMOTE START+DASH CAM +MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8670161
  2. 8670161
  3. 8670161
  4. 8670161
  5. 8670161
  6. 8670161
  7. 8670161
  8. 8670161
  9. 8670161
  10. 8670161
  11. 8670161
  12. 8670161
  13. 8670161
  14. 8670161
  15. 8670161
  16. 8670161
  17. 8670161
  18. 8670161
  19. 8670161
  20. 8670161
  21. 8670161
  22. 8670161
  23. 8670161
  24. 8670161
  25. 8670161
  26. 8670161
  27. 8670161
  28. 8670161
  29. 8670161
Contact Seller

$46,915

+ taxes & licensing

38,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8670161
  • Stock #: TY115A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV2KW009885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TY115A
  • Mileage 38,161 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful HYBRID LIMITED has it all! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARI-FI, POWER MOONROOF, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, PROJECTOR LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 67,347 KM
$54,986 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra S...
 35,083 KM
$49,955 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 40,915 KM
$44,983 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory