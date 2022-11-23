$38,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$38,910
- Listing ID: 9388072
- Stock #: W5840
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV1KW044194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 33,640 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-XLE PREMIUM features: ONLY 33,640 KMS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
