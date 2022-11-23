Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

33,640 KM

$38,910

+ tax & licensing
XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

33,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9388072
  • Stock #: W5840
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV1KW044194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 33,640 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-XLE PREMIUM features: ONLY 33,640 KMS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

