Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

14,563 KM

Details Description Features

$36,812

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,812

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 14,563 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 14,563 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$36,812

+ taxes & licensing

14,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410392
  • Stock #: W5850
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV4KW052547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 14,563 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This XLE AWD has ONLY 14,563 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 111,406 KM
$22,812 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 14,563 KM
$36,812 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 36,841 KM
$63,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory