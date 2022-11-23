$36,812+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-ONLY 14,563 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$36,812
- Listing ID: 9410392
- Stock #: W5850
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV4KW052547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 14,563 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED! This XLE AWD has ONLY 14,563 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
