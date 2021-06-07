Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

44,855 KM

$39,962

+ tax & licensing
$39,962

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger SE TECH-NAVIGATION+REAR DVD+MORE!

2019 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger SE TECH-NAVIGATION+REAR DVD+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$39,962

+ taxes & licensing

44,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7243082
  • Stock #: W5370A
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC1KS967422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 44,855 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE TECHNOLOGY PKG has it all! EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, 16 INCH WIDE SCREEN BLUERAY DVD, HEATED LEATHER, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USBS, DUAL POWER DOORS, POWER HATCH, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 19 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Super White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

