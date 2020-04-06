Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road TRD OFF ROAD!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 4878873
  2. 4878873
  3. 4878873
  4. 4878873
  5. 4878873
  6. 4878873
  7. 4878873
  8. 4878873
  9. 4878873
  10. 4878873
  11. 4878873
  12. 4878873
  13. 4878873
  14. 4878873
  15. 4878873
  16. 4878873
  17. 4878873
  18. 4878873
  19. 4878873
  20. 4878873
  21. 4878873
  22. 4878873
  23. 4878873
Contact Seller

$38,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,081KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4878873
  • Stock #: TW082A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2KX173829
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This ONE OWNER, TRD OFF ROAD features REAR DIFF LOCK, CRAWL CONTROL, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE! Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 ONE...
 58,493 KM
$22,799 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 28,120 KM
$20,794 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 19,663 KM
$16,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Send A Message