2019 Toyota Tacoma

39,244 KM

$42,898

+ tax & licensing
$42,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT+TONS OF ACCESSORIES!

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT+TONS OF ACCESSORIES!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$42,898

+ taxes & licensing

39,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6438775
  • Stock #: W5254A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX045841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,244 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT features: TOYOTA ROOF RACK, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR BUMPER STEP, TAILGATE EXTENDER, DASH CAM, FALKEN A/T TIRES, HEATED STEATS, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS AND MORE! Beautiful Cement Grey exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

