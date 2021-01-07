Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

40,735 KM

Details Description Features

$42,907

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

40,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6508501
  • Stock #: W5274
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX044978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,735 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT features: BFG A/T TIRES, ROOF RACK, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER REAR GLASS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS AND MORE! Gorgeous Cavalry Blue Exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

