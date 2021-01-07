Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

27,446 KM

Details Description Features

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

27,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6589486
  • Stock #: TW234B
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9KX040309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,446 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT features: NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AUTO A/C, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO AND BLUETOOTH CONTROLS, POWER REAR GLASS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Alpine White exterior and Black interior. Dealer serviced we have all of the service records, keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

