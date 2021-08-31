Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

49,530 KM

$45,821

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

49,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7640500
  Stock #: TX304A
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4KX046406

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,530 KM

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER REAR GLASS, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

