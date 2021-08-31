Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

53,967 KM

Details Description Features

$45,222

+ tax & licensing
$45,222

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$45,222

+ taxes & licensing

53,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7661245
  • Stock #: W5452
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX043488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,967 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE that features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER REAR GLASS, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION AND MORE. Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

