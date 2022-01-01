Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

22,830 KM

Details Description Features

$48,906

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,906

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT UPGRADE-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6 TRD SPORT UPGRADE-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8079511
  2. 8079511
  3. 8079511
  4. 8079511
  5. 8079511
  6. 8079511
  7. 8079511
  8. 8079511
  9. 8079511
  10. 8079511
  11. 8079511
  12. 8079511
  13. 8079511
  14. 8079511
  15. 8079511
  16. 8079511
  17. 8079511
  18. 8079511
  19. 8079511
  20. 8079511
  21. 8079511
  22. 8079511
  23. 8079511
  24. 8079511
Contact Seller

$48,906

+ taxes & licensing

22,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8079511
  • Stock #: W5526A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9KX038799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,830 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 22,830 KMS! This TRD SPORT UPGRADE features: PRO GRILLE AND HOOD DECAL, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, HOOD SCOOP, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 76,093 KM
$39,879 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra D...
 19,103 KM
$58,926 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus ES 350 LO...
 109,774 KM
$17,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory