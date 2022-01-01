2019 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
ONLY 22,830 KMS! This TRD SPORT UPGRADE features: PRO GRILLE AND HOOD DECAL, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, HOOD SCOOP, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8