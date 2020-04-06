2019 Toyota Tundra

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This FULLY LOADED PLATINUM 1794 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, POWERED WOOD STEERING WHEEL WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, NAVIGATION, JBL AUDIO, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE! Unique Smoked Mesquite exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
