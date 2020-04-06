Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 1794!

2019 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 1794!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$53,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,012KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878876
  • Stock #: W4991
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F1XKX867605
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This FULLY LOADED PLATINUM 1794 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, POWERED WOOD STEERING WHEEL WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, NAVIGATION, JBL AUDIO, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE! Unique Smoked Mesquite exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Tow Package
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

