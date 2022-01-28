Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

42,833 KM

$49,877

+ tax & licensing
$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT!

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

42,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8258709
  Stock #: W5554
  VIN: 5TFUY5F18KX804130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,833 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, REAR BUMPER STEP, HEATED SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

