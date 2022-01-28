$49,877+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 8258709
- Stock #: W5554
- VIN: 5TFUY5F18KX804130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,833 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, REAR BUMPER STEP, HEATED SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
